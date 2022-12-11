Browns vs Bengals Inactive Report: Amari Cooper’s final status

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals Square off in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season. The biggest story coming into the game, outside of QB Joe Burrow not being able to beat the Browns is the status of wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The Bengals ruled out TE Hayden Hurst earlier this week so injuries were not gonna play a huge role in today’s inactive report. Now, just 90 minutes before the game is set to kick off, we have the final decision on Cooper's status for the game.

Thankfully, the news is good for Cleveland as Cooper worked out before the game and is good to go.

Browns Inactives

QB Kellen Mond

WR Jaelon Darden

LB Reggie Ragland

CB Greedy Williams

DE Chase Winovich

OT Chris Hubbard

DT Tommy Togiai

Williams, Winovich, Hubbard and Togiai have all had important roles for Cleveland at different times but are healthy scratches this week.

Bengals Inactives

TE Hayden Hurst

HB Chris Evans

OT D’Ante Smith

OG Jackson Carman

DE Jeff Gunter

