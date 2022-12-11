 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Discuss the 1st quarter of CLE vs. CIN live, as the action unfolds.

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Today, the Cleveland Browns play on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions.

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Date/Time: Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET
Television: CBS - Greg Gumbel (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

This is the official game thread for the Browns vs. Bengals match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread, and there will be subsequent threads for each quarter of action.

As always, GO BROWNS!!!

