Browns open as 3-point favorites against the Ravens in Week 15

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 3-point favorites against the Baltimore Ravens ahead of their Week 15 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 40.

The Browns (5-8) are coming off of a 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, snapping their two-game winning streak and all but ending hope for a playoff push. The offense only managed one touchdown, but Deshaun Watson looked much more comfortable than he did in his season debut, showing glimpses of what he’s capable of. The running game continued to struggle with their turnstile at the center position, and although the defense did some good early on against Joe Burrow, he eventually made them pay.

The Ravens (9-4) are coming off of a 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they have now squeaked out back-to-back wins in games in which Lamar Jackson was absent for much or all of the game. Jackson is likely out already for the game, and Tyler Huntley had to leave this week’s game early with a concussion. Head coach John Harbaugh sounded optimistic that Huntley will be cleared for the game, but you never know with concussions, and that can hurt an already-lackluster Ravens offense.

