Daily Dawg Chow 12/12: Browns’ winning streak against Cincinnati comes to an end

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Joe Burrow gets his win against the Browns, as Cincinnati beats Cleveland 23-10 (Chris Pokorny) The Browns’ 2022 playoff hopes are basically over now.
- Browns open as 3-point favorites against the Ravens in Week 15 (Chris Pokorny) The over/under opens at 40 for the game.
- BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Browns’ offense stagnant once again as Bengals win 23-10 (Barry Shuck) Battle for Ohio 2 means the idea of a post-season berth for Cleveland
- Lamar Jackson injury update for Week 15 versus Browns (Jared Mueller) Jackson didn’t play this week and news for next week isn’t good either
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns’ playoff hopes take significant hit with loss to Bengals (cleveland.com) “While the defeat certainly didn’t officially eliminate the Browns from NFL postseason contention, it did conjure up memories of that infamous interview with former Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Mora.”
- Browns vs. Bengals - NFL Box Score - December 11, 2022 (ESPN) Browns drop to 5-8 with loss
- Cleveland Browns draw backbreaking penalties in loss to Bengals (Akron Beacon Journal) “I mean, obviously with the penalties, you don’t even want to give the refs the opportunity to call them,” Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper said.”
- Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injured At End Of Bengals Game (Browns Nation) “It is unclear what happened, but Ashley Bastock reported that it appeared he was favoring his left side.”
- Watson Looks Better But Browns Lose To Bengals (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reviews yesterday’s disappointing outcome
