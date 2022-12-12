Monday Night Football, Week 14: Patriots vs. Cardinals odds, prediction

Monday Night Football closes out Week 14 on ESPN with the New England Patriots taking on the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are pretty much in the same boat as Cleveland, with respect to their playoff odds being slim to none. The Patriots, on the other hand, are still in the thick of the wildcard race, as the Bills put more distance between themselves and the division title. The Patriots have hit a two-game losing streak with back-to-back losses to teams with a lot of wins, but they can make up for it these next two weeks against Arizona and Las Vegas. I’ll take the Patriots’ running game to roll for the win. Patriots 23, Cardinals 20

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots are 2.5-point favorites against the Cardinals.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below, courtesy of our friends at Tallysight. You can use this as your open thread for the game.