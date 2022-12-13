Playoff Watch 2.0: As the candle burns

The Cleveland Browns fell to 5-8-0 with a 23-10 loss to division foe Cincinnati. The defeat was untimely as several other games which involved AFC clubs helped the Browns opportunity to grasp that last seed for the playoffs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost, as did the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins. All of these teams' losing helped Cleveland’s cause, but the loss in their own game is crippling. The Browns had the Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars leapfrog them.

But there is still hope, although that dull light from the wick is getting bleaker by the week.

Will the Browns make the playoffs?

Let’s examine what the other teams are doing, and who has the best chances of making the postseason.

AFC North Division

#3 seed Baltimore Ravens 9-4-0

With another Baltimore win at the wire in a sloppy 16-14 win over Pittsburgh, the Ravens control their own destiny with sights on holding off Cincinnati for the division crown. QB Lamar Jackson remains out and his backup Tyler Huntley was placed in concussion protocol during the game.

Division crown probability: 66% (up 2)

Last five games: 4-1. Toughest opponents remaining: Steelers, Browns, Falcons

Post-season probability: 98% (up 5)

The Bengals win over Cleveland has allowed the team to keep pace with Baltimore for the division as it is clear that one of these clubs will take the crown. The rest of Cincy’s schedule is very brutal with no cupcake clubs but are currently riding a five-game win streak.

Division crown probability: 34% (down 1)

Last five games: 5-0. Toughest opponents remaining: Buccaneers, Patriots, Bills, Ravens

Post-season probability: 98% (up 7)

Cleveland Browns 5-8-0

A slim chance is all that remains for the Browns this year, but they remain mathematically in the playoff hunt. If they had beaten Cincinnati and with all the other teams losing, there was a greater hope. But you have to take care of business in your own house first, which Cleveland did not do in the loss.

Division crown probability: 1% (no change)

Last five games: 2-3. Toughest opponents remaining: Ravens, Commanders, Steelers,

Post-season probability: 1% (down 2)

Pittsburgh Steelers 5-8-0

The Steelers are just about out of the playoff picture as well but remain mathematically still alive.

Division crown probability: 1% (no change)

Last five games: 3-2-0. Toughest opponents remaining: Ravens, Browns

Post-season probability: 1% (down 2)

AFC East

#1 seed Buffalo Bills 10-3-0

Last five games: 4-1. Toughest opponents remaining: Dolphins, Bengals, Patriots

Post-season probability: 99% (no change)

AFC South

#4 seed Tennessee Titans 7-6-0

Last five games: 2-3. Toughest opponents remaining: Chargers, Cowboys

Post-season probability: 90% (down 6)

AFC West

#2 seed Kansas City Chiefs 10-3-0

Last five games: 4-1. Toughest opponents remaining: Seahawks

Post-season probability: 99% (no change)

Wild Cards

#5. Cincinnati Bengals 9-4-0

Last five games: 5-0. Toughest opponents remaining: Buccaneers, Patriots, Bills, Ravens

Post-season probability: 98% (up 7)

#6. Miami Dolphins 8-5-0

Last five games: 3-2. Toughest opponents remaining: Bills, Packers, Patriots, Jets

Post-season probability: 69% (down 12)

Last five games: 3-2. Toughest opponents remaining: Bengals, Dolphins, Bills

Post-season probability: 42% (up 13)

On the Outside

#8. Los Angeles Chargers 7-6-0

Last five games: 2-3. Toughest opponents remaining: Titans, Colts, Rams

Post-season probability: 54% (up 12)

#9. New York Jets 7-6-0

Last five games: 2-3. Toughest opponents remaining: Seahawks, Dolphins

Post-season probability: 46% (down 10)

#10. Jacksonville Jaguars 5-8-0

Last five games: 3-2. Toughest opponents remaining: Cowboys, Jets, Titans

Post-season probability: 10% (up 9)

#11. Las Vegas Raiders 5-8-0

Last five games: 3-2. Toughest opponents remaining: Patriots, Steelers, 49ers, Chiefs

Post-season probability: 4% (down 4)

Week 15 looking ahead: Results that could help the Browns

Saturday

Browns over Ravens

Bills over Dolphins

Vikings over Colts

Sunday

Buccaneers over Bengals

Lions over Jets

Cowboys over Jaguars

Panthers over Steelers

Raiders over Patriots

Titans over Chargers