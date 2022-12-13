Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 14

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|51
|76%
|4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined). 2 sacks, 3 TFL, 3 QH, 2 passes defended.
|DL
|Jadeveon Clowney
|47
|70%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 1 pass defended.
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|41
|61%
|2 assists (2 combined). 1 QH.
|DL
|Perrion Winfrey
|35
|52%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
|DL
|Taven Bryan
|33
|49%
|No stats registered.
|DL
|Alex Wright
|32
|48%
|1 assist (1 combined). 1 pass defended.
|DL
|Isaiah Thomas
|18
|27%
|No stats registered.
|DL
|Ben Stille
|8
|12%
|1 assist (1 combined).
-
Myles Garrett was the Browns’ highest-graded player against the Bengals, per PFF, grading out to a 92.3. Jadeveon Clowney wasn’t too far behind him, grading out to a 90.1.
- Garrett had two sacks, although one of them was on a play where Ja’Marr Chase was probably supposed to run it, but decided to “look” like he was going to throw it in hopes of deceiving Garrett. I thought Garrett did a good job waiting back on some plays to disrupt lanes.
- Clowney would’ve had a sack, but it was negated by a penalty on one of his teammates.
- The PFF love for the defensive line didn’t stop with Garrett and Clowney; defensive tackles Taven Bryan (78.5) and Perrion Winfrey (71.9) were the team’s fourth- and fifth-highest graded defenders.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Deion Jones
|59
|88%
|4 tackles, 3 assists (7 combined). 1 INT, 2 passes defended.
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|54
|81%
|3 tackles, 3 assists (6 combined).
|LB
|Justin Kunaszyk
|12
|18%
|No stats registered.
|LB
|Tony Fields
|11
|16%
|No stats registered.
- This was Deion Jones’ first game seeing the bulk of playing time, and he came up with a nice game, grading out to a 78.8 by PFF.
- Jones will continue to see a lot of playing time, as the team just had to place Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve. He is out for the season.
-
Tony Fields was a hero last week, but the penalty he committed on the punt ended up setting off the chain reaction of bad penalties on the Browns.
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|65
|97%
|3 tackles (3 combined). 2 passes defended.
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|65
|97%
|4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined).
|CB
|Martin Emerson
|56
|84%
|No stats registered.
|CB
|A.J. Green
|3
|4%
|No stats registered.
-
Denzel Ward went up against Ja’Marr Chase, but I would’ve liked to have seen the coaching staff allow him to stay in man-to-man coverage against him the whole game, without a cushion — especially with the other Bengals receivers being out.
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|Grant Delpit
|67
|100%
|4 tackles (4 combined).
|S
|John Johnson
|61
|91%
|6 tackles, 1 assist (7 combined).
|S
|Ronnie Harrison
|19
|28%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
- It didn’t seem like the best game for John Johnson, who didn’t finish a couple of tackles. The safety also bit hard on the fleaflicker, allowing for a wide open touchdown pass.
