Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 14

Myles Garrett and the defensive line weren’t to blame.

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 51 76% 4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined). 2 sacks, 3 TFL, 3 QH, 2 passes defended.
DL Jadeveon Clowney 47 70% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 1 pass defended.
DL Jordan Elliott 41 61% 2 assists (2 combined). 1 QH.
DL Perrion Winfrey 35 52% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
DL Taven Bryan 33 49% No stats registered.
DL Alex Wright 32 48% 1 assist (1 combined). 1 pass defended.
DL Isaiah Thomas 18 27% No stats registered.
DL Ben Stille 8 12% 1 assist (1 combined).
  • Myles Garrett was the Browns’ highest-graded player against the Bengals, per PFF, grading out to a 92.3. Jadeveon Clowney wasn’t too far behind him, grading out to a 90.1.
  • Garrett had two sacks, although one of them was on a play where Ja’Marr Chase was probably supposed to run it, but decided to “look” like he was going to throw it in hopes of deceiving Garrett. I thought Garrett did a good job waiting back on some plays to disrupt lanes.
  • Clowney would’ve had a sack, but it was negated by a penalty on one of his teammates.
  • The PFF love for the defensive line didn’t stop with Garrett and Clowney; defensive tackles Taven Bryan (78.5) and Perrion Winfrey (71.9) were the team’s fourth- and fifth-highest graded defenders.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Deion Jones 59 88% 4 tackles, 3 assists (7 combined). 1 INT, 2 passes defended.
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 54 81% 3 tackles, 3 assists (6 combined).
LB Justin Kunaszyk 12 18% No stats registered.
LB Tony Fields 11 16% No stats registered.
  • This was Deion Jones’ first game seeing the bulk of playing time, and he came up with a nice game, grading out to a 78.8 by PFF.
  • Jones will continue to see a lot of playing time, as the team just had to place Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve. He is out for the season.
  • Tony Fields was a hero last week, but the penalty he committed on the punt ended up setting off the chain reaction of bad penalties on the Browns.

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Denzel Ward 65 97% 3 tackles (3 combined). 2 passes defended.
CB Greg Newsome 65 97% 4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined).
CB Martin Emerson 56 84% No stats registered.
CB A.J. Green 3 4% No stats registered.
  • Denzel Ward went up against Ja’Marr Chase, but I would’ve liked to have seen the coaching staff allow him to stay in man-to-man coverage against him the whole game, without a cushion — especially with the other Bengals receivers being out.

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
S Grant Delpit 67 100% 4 tackles (4 combined).
S John Johnson 61 91% 6 tackles, 1 assist (7 combined).
S Ronnie Harrison 19 28% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
  • It didn’t seem like the best game for John Johnson, who didn’t finish a couple of tackles. The safety also bit hard on the fleaflicker, allowing for a wide open touchdown pass.

Loading comments...