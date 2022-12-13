Daily Dawg Chow 12/13: Putting the season in perspective

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Data suggests Browns are not aggressive enough with Watson at QB (Jared Mueller) While fans ask for more run plays, Browns are passing under expectation
- Winning out should be high priority for the Browns (Jared Mueller) While it won’t impact the playoffs, it is vital for this team’s future
- Hjalte Frodholt’s struggles at center key part of Browns issues on offense (Jared Mueller) One of many little issues for Cleveland over the last few weeks
- NFL draft order: Browns slots near the upper middle of each round (Jared Mueller) No first round pick but quite a few selections to work with
More Cleveland Browns news:
- What was the Point of the Browns 2022 Season? (Sports Illustrated) “The other option was to move up to draft one, which requires waiting on the rookie to develop. Maybe that could’ve worked, but the Browns took what was actually available rather than hoping for something to be available to them.”
- First look: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns odds and lines (Sports Book Wire) “The Browns fell 23-10 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, snapping a modest 2-game win and cover streak.”
- Donovan Peoples-Jones among Cleveland Browns with raised stocks (Factory of Sadness) “A name that deserves some appreciation is Perrion Winfrey but due to his attitude issues and inconsistent play, he’s got a big hill to climb before he makes a list like this.”
- Letter to the editor: Applauding those who kept the Browns in Cleveland (Crain’s Cleveland Business) “Some recall the rumors that were abroad in Cleveland in late fall 1995 concerning the football team being sought by the city of Baltimore, the aging and decrepit Municipal Stadium, and the tension between the then-mayor and then-owner of the Cleveland Browns.”
- Catherine Raiche, Glenn Cook to attend NFL’s Front Office Accelerator (clevelandbrowns.com) “Cook has been with the Browns since 2016 and was the Assistant Director of Pro Scouting before entering the role of Vice President of Player Personnel in 2020. He was promoted to assistant GM role in June at the same time Raiche was hired.”
