Browns Reacts Survey: Week 15 - Will Cleveland beat the Ravens at home?

In Week 14, coming off of a win over the Houston Texans, fan confidence for the Cleveland Browns rose to 55%. This past Sunday, Cleveland wasn’t crisp enough and allowed the Bengals to pull ahead, all-but-ending the Browns’ hopes at making the playoffs. That loss will probably crater the fan confidence rating this week, but we’ll see how you vote.

There are two other questions that we’re asking about the Browns this week. The first is asking, “Who or what do you place the most blame on for the Browns’ loss to the Bengals?” The choices are Deshaun Watson still being rusty, the running game sucking lately, or penalties. Remember, all of them are factors — but we’re asking which one is the biggest factor.

The other question asks, “Will the Browns beat the Ravens at home?” Even though Cleveland can’t be in the best of spirits, this game is winnable, right?