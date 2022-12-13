Status of JOK’s injury for this week still unknown

The Cleveland Browns season has not gone the way some had expected. Despite an 11-game suspension for QB Deshaun Watson and what seemed like a difficult schedule and division, some believed that the Browns would or should compete for a division title and playoff position.

Others had a more realistic (easy to say now) set of expectations going into the 2022 NFL season.

Injuries have played a significant role even if Cleveland hasn’t had too many that were season-ending. Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome and others have missed a game or more on the defensive side of the ball. David Njoku, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, among others, have had similar on offense.

The two biggest places where injuries have been season-ending or significantly long are at center and linebacker. We touched on the center injuries earlier this week but linebacker injuries continue to be a concern with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s status up in the air:

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said they'll know more later in the week about a foot injury Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered yesterday. Still waiting on more information. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 12, 2022

It is concerning that as of Tuesday we still have no new information on JOK’s injury. The Browns have lost Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki to season-ending injuries at linebacker already. The trade for Deion Jones has paid minimal dividends but also cost the team minimally as well.

If Owusu-Koramoah can’t play, Jones, Tony Fields II and Jordan Kunaszyk will have to man the position, along with others, against a versatile offense with the Baltimore Ravens. Even if the Ravens are without Lamar Jackson, their offense can put linebackers in difficult situations all game long.

We will keep you updated as information on JOK’s injury becomes available.