Browns place JOK on injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns placed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the injured reserve list on Tuesday.

Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The move to place him on injured reserve means he has to miss four games, which ends his 2022 season.

We have placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 13, 2022

It is also the latest injury to hit Cleveland’s linebackers as the Browns previously placed Anthony Walker Jr, Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki on injured reserve with various injuries that have sidelined them for the season.

Owusu-Koramoah finishes the season having played in just 11 games after missing two games earlier in the season against the Bengals and Miami Dolphins with a knee injury. He also missed three games his rookie season. He finishes the year with 70 tackles, currently second best on the team, including seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups.

The situation at linebacker is getting dire, or perhaps comical depending on one’s perspective, for the Browns as they are now down to Deion Jones, Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunasyzk and Reggie Ragland, who they just signed last week from the practice squad of the Las Vegas Raiders, currently on the active roster.

They also have a trio of linebackers on the practice squad in Jermaine Carter, Tae Davis and Sam Kamara, so some additional roster moves are on the horizon before Cleveland takes the field on Saturday for its home game against the Baltimore Ravens.