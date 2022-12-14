Daily Dawg Chow 12/14: JOK to IR, Conklin wins award

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns place JOK on injured reserve (Thomas Moore) Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s season is over after suffering a foot injury against Cincinnati.
- New story showing how much Bill Belichick hated Art Modell (Jared Mueller) An interesting story of hate after Modell fired Belichick following move to Baltimore
- Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 14 (Chris Pokorny) Myles Garrett and the defensive line weren’t to blame.
- Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 14 (Chris Pokorny) The offense at least got a touchdown this week!
- Mystery surrounding Amari Cooper’s injury (Jared Mueller) Cooper said it is a core issue, team says hip
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns Could Sweep Remaining Four Games (Sports Illustrated) “Most of the roster that isn’t already locked in for at least the 2023 season is young enough that they need every opportunity to prove themselves. Further, some of the young players who are starting to come on such as rookie defensive linemen Perrion Winfrey and Alex Wright are going to try to keep growing to finish out the season.”
- Salvaging the defense: Playing stay or go for every member of Joe Woods’ unit (Browns Wire) “This defense, led by Joe Woods, falls 28th in the NFL in EPA per play, 14th against the pass in the same metric, and dead last against the run this season.”
- Cleveland Browns name RT Jack Conklin as Ed Block Courage Award winner (WKYC) “Despite the injury taking place in late-November, Conklin rehabilitated in time to participate in training camp and made his 2022 season debut in the Browns’ Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. He has yet to miss a game since making his return, recording 11 starts.”
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 15 game? (Arizona Republic) “For now, it looks like the Ravens are potentially going to be down their third quarterback with Tyler Huntley in concussion protocol. That gives Cleveland the edge.”
- Let’s Talk About Cleveland Media (Youtube) Quincy Carrier talks a lot of sense about bias and media.
Loading comments...