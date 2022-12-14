Browns make big change to their helmet for this week’s game

The uniform and helmet of the Cleveland Browns are often discussed due to their simplicity and iconic nature. Changes are rarely welcomed, especially the versions put together by Alec Scheiner’s group that were replaced a couple of years ago.

Last year, the Browns unveiled their 75th-anniversary uniforms that paid tribute to much of their history.

The logoless helmet is the team’s official logo and is something that fans passionately defend. While some, especially of the younger generation, look for change and excitement, Cleveland has stuck with the simple “Oreo stripe” down the middle of the helmet. While some years players had to “earn their stripe,” the stripe remained.

Today we got the news that the Browns will make a big change to the helmet for this week but doing so in a call back to the Kardiac Kids version with a white facemask:

throwing it back Kardiac Kids style ⏮⚪️#BALvsCLE Sat. 4:30pm on NFLN pic.twitter.com/lBujWZNwqy — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 14, 2022

For years, the team’s facemask has either been brown or grey but the iconic look of the white facemask has many fans excited to see them on the field this week.

What do you think of the return of the white facemask?