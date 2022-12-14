Browns, Ravens: Wednesday injury report has 11 players not practicing

Another week, another Wednesday injury report. Neither the Cleveland Browns or Baltimore Ravens practiced on Tuesday but, due to the Saturday game, were required to put out a projected injury report. Today’s report provides more clarity as both teams actually made it on the field.

WR Amari Cooper’s hip/core issue is a big one for the Browns as are a number of other players showing up on the injury report including S John Johnson III. For the Ravens, only QB Lamar Jackson didn’t practice due to an injury with three others sitting out due to rest.

Players Resting Wednesday

Joel Bitonio

Jack Conklin

Myles Garrett - Rest and Shoulder

Jadeveon Clowney - Rest and Ankle

Amari Cooper - Rest and Hip

Calais Campbell

Marcus Peters

Justin Houston

Ronnie Stanley - Practiced on a limited basis

Browns Injury Report

David Bell - Thumb, Toe - DNP

Hjalte Froholdt - Ankle - Full

AJ Green - Toe - Full

John Johnson III - Knee - DNP

David Njoku - Knee - Limited

Denzel Ward - Shoulder - Limited

Chase Winovich - Knee - Full

Ravens Injury Report

Tyler Huntley - Concussion - Full

Lamar Jackson - Knee - DNP

Morgan Moses - Knee - Limited

Demarcus Robinson - Illness - Full

Jordan Stout - Knee - Limited

Kevin Zeitler - Knee - Limited

We will keep you up to date as things move along towards Saturday’s AFC North matchup as Baltimore looks to stay tied atop the division while Cleveland hopes to finish strong.