Browns, Ravens: Wednesday injury report has 11 players not practicing

Another week, another Wednesday injury report. Neither the Cleveland Browns or Baltimore Ravens practiced on Tuesday but, due to the Saturday game, were required to put out a projected injury report. Today’s report provides more clarity as both teams actually made it on the field.
WR Amari Cooper’s hip/core issue is a big one for the Browns as are a number of other players showing up on the injury report including S John Johnson III. For the Ravens, only QB Lamar Jackson didn’t practice due to an injury with three others sitting out due to rest.
Players Resting Wednesday
- Joel Bitonio
- Jack Conklin
- Myles Garrett - Rest and Shoulder
- Jadeveon Clowney - Rest and Ankle
- Amari Cooper - Rest and Hip
- Calais Campbell
- Marcus Peters
- Justin Houston
- Ronnie Stanley - Practiced on a limited basis
Browns Injury Report
- David Bell - Thumb, Toe - DNP
- Hjalte Froholdt - Ankle - Full
- AJ Green - Toe - Full
- John Johnson III - Knee - DNP
- David Njoku - Knee - Limited
- Denzel Ward - Shoulder - Limited
- Chase Winovich - Knee - Full
Ravens Injury Report
- Tyler Huntley - Concussion - Full
- Lamar Jackson - Knee - DNP
- Morgan Moses - Knee - Limited
- Demarcus Robinson - Illness - Full
- Jordan Stout - Knee - Limited
- Kevin Zeitler - Knee - Limited
We will keep you up to date as things move along towards Saturday’s AFC North matchup as Baltimore looks to stay tied atop the division while Cleveland hopes to finish strong.
