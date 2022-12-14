 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns, Ravens: Wednesday injury report has 11 players not practicing

JJ3 injury another in the line of problems for Cleveland

By JaredMueller
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Another week, another Wednesday injury report. Neither the Cleveland Browns or Baltimore Ravens practiced on Tuesday but, due to the Saturday game, were required to put out a projected injury report. Today’s report provides more clarity as both teams actually made it on the field.

WR Amari Cooper’s hip/core issue is a big one for the Browns as are a number of other players showing up on the injury report including S John Johnson III. For the Ravens, only QB Lamar Jackson didn’t practice due to an injury with three others sitting out due to rest.

Players Resting Wednesday

  • Joel Bitonio
  • Jack Conklin
  • Myles Garrett - Rest and Shoulder
  • Jadeveon Clowney - Rest and Ankle
  • Amari Cooper - Rest and Hip
  • Calais Campbell
  • Marcus Peters
  • Justin Houston
  • Ronnie Stanley - Practiced on a limited basis

Browns Injury Report

  • David Bell - Thumb, Toe - DNP
  • Hjalte Froholdt - Ankle - Full
  • AJ Green - Toe - Full
  • John Johnson III - Knee - DNP
  • David Njoku - Knee - Limited
  • Denzel Ward - Shoulder - Limited
  • Chase Winovich - Knee - Full

Ravens Injury Report

  • Tyler Huntley - Concussion - Full
  • Lamar Jackson - Knee - DNP
  • Morgan Moses - Knee - Limited
  • Demarcus Robinson - Illness - Full
  • Jordan Stout - Knee - Limited
  • Kevin Zeitler - Knee - Limited

We will keep you up to date as things move along towards Saturday’s AFC North matchup as Baltimore looks to stay tied atop the division while Cleveland hopes to finish strong.

