Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 15 TV Map

The Week 15 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens will air on the NFL Network at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Announcers: Rich Eisen & Kurt Warner

Ohio Coverage: Locally, the game will air on Channel 5 (WEWS).

National Coverage: The game will appear nationally, but only if you have the NFL Network.

WEEK 15 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks (Amazon)

Saturday - 1:00 PM ET: Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings (NFL Network)

Saturday - 4:30 PM ET: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns (NFL Network)

Saturday - 8:15 PM ET: Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills (NFL Network)

Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers (CBS)

Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (FOX)

Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (CBS)

Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders (NBC)

Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers (ESPN/ABC)

We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime-time games.