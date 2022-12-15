 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 15 TV Map

How can you watch the Browns vs. Ravens game on television this week?

By Chris Pokorny
The Week 15 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens will air on the NFL Network at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Announcers: Rich Eisen & Kurt Warner

Ohio Coverage: Locally, the game will air on Channel 5 (WEWS).

National Coverage: The game will appear nationally, but only if you have the NFL Network.

Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

WEEK 15 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

  • Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks (Amazon)
  • Saturday - 1:00 PM ET: Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings (NFL Network)
  • Saturday - 4:30 PM ET: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns (NFL Network)
  • Saturday - 8:15 PM ET: Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills (NFL Network)
  • Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers (CBS)
  • Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (FOX)
  • Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (CBS)
  • Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders (NBC)
  • Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers (ESPN/ABC)

We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime-time games.

