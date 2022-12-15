The Cleveland Browns playoff hopes may be in the rearview mirror after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals this past week. However, it didn’t take them long to try and throw the Dawg Pound a bone. The team announced Wednesday that they were making a change to their helmet.

The Browns helmet will feature white facemasks when they face the Baltimore Ravens this Saturday. The new-look Browns will feature their shiny new QB, Deshaun Watson, on home turf for the first time with an old-school look. The last time the Browns wore white facemasks was in 2005 but most long-time Browns fans will remember the look as a reminder of the “Kardiac Kids” from the 1980s, this was no accident.

The Browns social media team referenced the “Kardiac Kids” in their social media announcement for the design change.

As always, social media reactions featured mixed results. Here are some of the reactions today on Twitter:

Hey, if you can't get excited for Playoff football, at least the team will have a different facemask... https://t.co/5NcUDzQbHD — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWKYC) December 14, 2022

I don't care about the color of a face mask.

I care about winning football games https://t.co/onVutKVzcY — APJ (@AlwaysPositiveJ) December 14, 2022

Playoffs?

Draft?

No. A new old face mask



We’ve sunk to new lows of excitement #Browns — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) December 14, 2022

I don’t care if the facemasks are hot pink @Browns. Win football games. Nothing else matters. Especially face mask colors — Matt (@mattrph23) December 14, 2022

I'm so happy they brought back the classic Kardiac Kids uniforms with the white facemasks the week Ozzie Newsome and the old Browns come to town https://t.co/lRYEt301Db — Mikewach32 #D4L (@mikewach32) December 14, 2022

welcome back white facemasks...you've been missed.☺☺☺☺☺ pic.twitter.com/rpmXoGriZ5 — Mike Williams (@IllustratorMan) December 14, 2022

