Social Media Reacts To Cleveland Browns Helmet Change

The Cleveland Browns announced their white facemasks and fans reacted

By CraigFountain
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns playoff hopes may be in the rearview mirror after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals this past week. However, it didn’t take them long to try and throw the Dawg Pound a bone. The team announced Wednesday that they were making a change to their helmet.

The Browns helmet will feature white facemasks when they face the Baltimore Ravens this Saturday. The new-look Browns will feature their shiny new QB, Deshaun Watson, on home turf for the first time with an old-school look. The last time the Browns wore white facemasks was in 2005 but most long-time Browns fans will remember the look as a reminder of the “Kardiac Kids” from the 1980s, this was no accident.

The Browns social media team referenced the “Kardiac Kids” in their social media announcement for the design change.

As always, social media reactions featured mixed results. Here are some of the reactions today on Twitter:

What do you think about the new facemask? Have you seen a strong response on social media?

