The Cleveland Browns are unlikely to have a realistic shot at the playoffs after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the white face masks will be fun to see when they face the Baltimore Ravens this weekend, what will the Browns be playing for?

There are more questions than answers as the Browns finish out the 2022 season. The focus will undoubtedly be to get Watson comfortable in the offense and to shake off the rest of the rust he has. Kevin Stefanski is no slam dunk to be back next year. Will this even be the offense Watson will be running in 2023?

Another thing to watch for as the Browns fall from postseason contention is rookies and developmental players getting out there to show what they’ve got. The injury bug is in Cleveland which will contribute to this as well.

This week on The Dawgs Table, we discuss a number of topics including Watson’s progress, coaching hot seats, and more on the Dawgs By Nature Podcast Network.

