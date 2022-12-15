 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Picks Week 15, and media picks for Ravens vs. Browns

The DBN staff predicts the Week 15 games, plus the national media make their predictions for Browns vs. Ravens.

By Chris Pokorny
NFL: OCT 23 Browns at Ravens Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 3 point favorites against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 15 game between the Browns and Bengals:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Ravens 23, Browns 22

The Ravens won’t have Lamar Jackson, but will they have Tyler Huntley, who suffered a concussion last week? Or will it be rookie Anthony Brown? The Browns are done, so this is a pride game. Deshaun Watson hasn’t been that good, which is a concern. The Ravens are playing consecutive road game, which is tough. They will win it behind their defense, but it’s close.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Ravens 19, Browns 16

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Browns 20, Ravens 17

The Ravens have a dire quarterback situation with Lamar Jackson (knee) and Tyler Huntley (concussion) hurt. They will try to ride JK Dobbins and a healthy running game against a shaky Browns run defense here, but the Browns can sell out by not worrying too much about the passing game. Deshaun Watson will face some tough pressure and a good secondary, but he’ll create with his legs and work the middle of the field well for his first home win in Cleveland.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Browns 20, Ravens 17

The Browns are favored; a sign that Lamar Jackson might not be ready to go. Baltimore also lost Tyler Huntley to a concussion. Rookie Anthony Brown could get the start here. It’s also Deshaun Watson’s first home start for Cleveland. He offers hope for the future, and the Browns pull off a home sweep of AFC North opponents with the victory.

Below are our Week 15 NFL staff picks:

