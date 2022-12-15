NFL Picks Week 15, and media picks for Ravens vs. Browns

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 3 point favorites against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 15 game between the Browns and Bengals:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Ravens 23, Browns 22

The Ravens won’t have Lamar Jackson, but will they have Tyler Huntley, who suffered a concussion last week? Or will it be rookie Anthony Brown? The Browns are done, so this is a pride game. Deshaun Watson hasn’t been that good, which is a concern. The Ravens are playing consecutive road game, which is tough. They will win it behind their defense, but it’s close.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Ravens 19, Browns 16

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Browns 20, Ravens 17

The Ravens have a dire quarterback situation with Lamar Jackson (knee) and Tyler Huntley (concussion) hurt. They will try to ride JK Dobbins and a healthy running game against a shaky Browns run defense here, but the Browns can sell out by not worrying too much about the passing game. Deshaun Watson will face some tough pressure and a good secondary, but he’ll create with his legs and work the middle of the field well for his first home win in Cleveland.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Browns 20, Ravens 17

The Browns are favored; a sign that Lamar Jackson might not be ready to go. Baltimore also lost Tyler Huntley to a concussion. Rookie Anthony Brown could get the start here. It’s also Deshaun Watson’s first home start for Cleveland. He offers hope for the future, and the Browns pull off a home sweep of AFC North opponents with the victory.

