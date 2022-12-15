Thursday Night Football, Week 15: 49ers vs. Seahawks betting odds, pick

Week 15 of NFL kicks off tonight with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Seattle Seahawks! The stakes for this game are big for the Seahawks, who lost to the 49ers early in the season. If Seattle gets swept, they have no shot of winning the division. If they win, though, they would be one game back of the NFC West lead, with a chance to make things interesting down the stretch.

I think the 49ers are one of the best teams in football, though, and god do I love their defense. They have won six straight games, and the most points they’ve allowed in that stretch is 16 points. The Seahawks only scored 7 against them in Week 2. Seattle’s defense isn’t sharp, so I see the 49ers methodically moving the ball, and Seattle’s normally high-octane offense sputtering. 49ers 31, Seahawks 10.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are 3.5-point favorites against the Seahawks.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.