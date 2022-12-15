Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley updates for Saturday’s game

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens square off in a rare Saturday afternoon matchup this week on the shores of Lake Erie. The Browns, unfortunately, have almost nothing to play for this season with the playoffs all but impossible and no first-round pick to hope for.

The Ravens, on the other hand, have everything in front of them that they would have hoped for. Baltimore is tied with the Cincinnati Bengals at the top of the AFC North at 9-4.

Unlike last year, the Ravens have to hope they don’t collapse down the stretch due to a Lamar Jackson injury. In 2021, they lost their final six games after starting the year 8-3.

Thursday, Baltimore ruled Jackson out for his second straight game. Thankfully for the Ravens, Tyler Huntley was able to lead the team to a victory in his first start in place of Jackson but must do it again against Cleveland.

Last year, Huntley threw for 270 yards and a touchdown against the Browns while completing 71% of his passes, not throwing an interception and adding 45 yards on the ground.

Huntley fully cleared the concussion protocol today and will not have an injury designation going into the game.