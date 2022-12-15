 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns, Ravens final injury report: 4 questionable including David Bell

The WR seems unlikely to play this week

By JaredMueller
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

While there was some concern that WR Amari Cooper could be questionable again going into this week’s game, especially with one less day to prepare, the Cleveland Browns top receiver will be active.

As we covered earlier, the Baltimore Ravens will be without starting QB Lamar Jackson but his backup, Tyler Huntley, has passed concussion protocols and will play.

Besides Jackson being out, the two teams combine to have four players as questionable for this week’s game. Three of those come from the visitor’s side but all three were full participants in practice on Thursday:

Ravens Injury Report

  • QB Lamar Jackson - Knee - Out
  • OL Morgan Moses - Knee - Questionable
  • OL Kevin Zeitler - Knee - Questionable
  • P Jordan Stout - Right Knee - Questionable

For the home team, just one player made the list and he seems unlikely to play as he hasn’t practiced at all this week:

Browns Injury Report

  • WR David Bell - Thumb, Toe - Questionable

With Bell seemingly unlikely to play and Cooper possibly limited this week, it will be interesting who gets snaps alongside Donovan Peoples-Jones. Perhaps recently added speedster Jaelon Darden could be in line for some reps along with Michael Woods II and Demetric Felton.

In This Stream

Browns vs Ravens: Some more weekly worries and everything you need to know

View all 16 stories

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...