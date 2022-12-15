Browns, Ravens final injury report: 4 questionable including David Bell

While there was some concern that WR Amari Cooper could be questionable again going into this week’s game, especially with one less day to prepare, the Cleveland Browns top receiver will be active.

As we covered earlier, the Baltimore Ravens will be without starting QB Lamar Jackson but his backup, Tyler Huntley, has passed concussion protocols and will play.

Besides Jackson being out, the two teams combine to have four players as questionable for this week’s game. Three of those come from the visitor’s side but all three were full participants in practice on Thursday:

Ravens Injury Report

QB Lamar Jackson - Knee - Out

Knee - Out OL Morgan Moses - Knee - Questionable

Knee - Questionable OL Kevin Zeitler - Knee - Questionable

Knee - Questionable P Jordan Stout - Right Knee - Questionable

For the home team, just one player made the list and he seems unlikely to play as he hasn’t practiced at all this week:

Browns Injury Report

WR David Bell - Thumb, Toe - Questionable

With Bell seemingly unlikely to play and Cooper possibly limited this week, it will be interesting who gets snaps alongside Donovan Peoples-Jones. Perhaps recently added speedster Jaelon Darden could be in line for some reps along with Michael Woods II and Demetric Felton.