Browns fans’ confidence drops to 25%; fans think Ravens will win this week

Each week during the regular season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team.

Heading into Week 15, 25% of Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team, a decrease of 30 percentage points from last week. The fact that it didn’t drop worse is probably because fans at least saw something from Deshaun Watson in game number two. Nonetheless, fans are no doubt deflated about pretty much being out of playoff contention now.

Our opponent this week, the Ravens, have pulled off two straight victories without having Lamar Jackson for much of the game. Their confidence meter is now at 59% for fans.

DraftKings Sportsbook believes in the Browns this week, as they have Cleveland as 3-point favorites over the Ravens.

We also asked two other questions about the Browns heading into Week 15. The first one asked, “Who or what do you place the most blame on for the Browns’ loss to the Bengals?” The top answer was "Penalties," which received 53% of the votes. 24% chalked it up to Watson still being rusty, while 23% blamed the struggling ground game.

In the other question, we asked fans, “Will the Browns beat the Ravens at home?” It was a simple yes/no question, and only 44% of the fans think that Cleveland will win. On a national level, fans are picking the Ravens to beat the Browns on Saturday.

