Browns add 2 players to roster for Baltimore game

The Cleveland Browns added two players to the gameday roster on Friday by elevating wide receiver Daylen Baldwin and linebacker Tae Davis from the practice squad.

Baldwin and Davis are now eligible to see action in Saturday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 6-foot-2 and 212-pound Baldwin has spent the entire season on Cleveland’s practice squad. He originally signed in May with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan, where he played with the Wolverines for just the 2021 season, finishing with 17 receptions for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

Baldwin took a winding route through his college career, starting with Morgan State in 2017 and 2018, where he totaled 30 receptions for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 22 career games. He then transferred to Jackson State, where after sitting out the 2019 season he saw the 2020 season postponed to the spring of 2021 and shortened to just six games due to COVID-19. When he finally took the field with the Tigers, Baldwin had 27 receptions for a team-high 540 yards and seven touchdowns.

Elevating Baldwin to the roster for tomorrow’s game could be a sign that the Browns are not confident that rookie wide receiver David Bell, who is listed as questionable with injuries to his thumb and toe, may not be able to give it a go.

Davis is in his fourth season after originally being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Giants in 2018. He has played in 41 career games, making five starts, and has 37 tackles, two sacks and a pair of pass deflections.

He joined the Browns in 2019 and has appeared in 23 games with Cleveland, mostly on special teams where he has logged 369 snaps to just 25 on defense. Davis was active for last week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and played 11 snaps on defense.