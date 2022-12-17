Browns vs. Ravens: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 15 today against the Baltimore Ravens. Here are some nuggets the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cincinnati, OH TV Channel: NFL Network - Rich Eisen (play-by-play) & Kurt Warner (analyst).

NFL Network - Rich Eisen (play-by-play) & Kurt Warner (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 33 degrees (feels like 23 degrees) with a 6% chance of rain. 16 MPH winds from the Southwest.

33 degrees (feels like 23 degrees) with a 6% chance of rain. 16 MPH winds from the Southwest. Odds: Browns by 2.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Browns by 2.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 381⁄ 2

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns will be wearing their brown jerseys, orange pants, and white facemaaks.

Kardiac combo for tomorrow ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0csRJuoXcv — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 16, 2022

Here is the Week 15 poster for the Browns vs. Ravens game:

Don't ever take sides with anyone against the Dawg Pound again. Ever. pic.twitter.com/312RtpKiga — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 16, 2022

Connections

Ravens President Sashi Brown worked for the Browns from 2013-17. After being hired as executive vice president and general counsel in 2013, he was promoted to executive vice president of football operations in 2016.

Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome is the Browns all-time leader in receiving yards (7,980), playing in 198 consecutive games over 13 seasons. Newsome was a firstround pick in 1978 who was later inducted into the Browns’ Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Newsome served in several positions in Cleveland’s front office before moving to Baltimore as VP of player personnel in 1996.

Ravens G Kevin Zeitler played for the Browns from 2017-2018.

Ravens Director of Player Personnel George Kokinis served as Browns general manager in 2009 and in the scouting department from 1991-95.

Ravens scout Bobby Vega was a member of the Browns’ scouting department from 2005-18. Vega attended the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio.

History