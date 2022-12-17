Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (12/17/22)

Dawgs by Nature:
- Browns defense: Man vs zone coverage numbers might surprise you (Jared Mueller) - For some fans, all that matters is that the Cleveland Browns are 5-8 and all but eliminated from the NFL playoffs. For those fans, the last month of the season will be spent only bemoaning what could have been, should have been and wondering what changes will be made. For other fans, understanding the specifics about the team will stay important despite the record.
- Browns vs. Ravens: Week 15 Need to Know (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in the penultimate home game of the 2022 season. The Browns extinguished their faint playoff hopes last week in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that included the familiar defensive breakdowns and a continued inability to find the end zone on a regular basis.
- Browns add 2 players to roster for Baltimore game (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns added two players to the gameday roster on Friday by elevating wide receiver Daylen Baldwin and linebacker Tae Davis from the practice squad.
Cleveland Browns:
- Myles Garrett: ‘You fall short of the playoffs, it’s a failure’ (cleveland.com) - Myles Garrett has made the playoffs only once in his six-year career, and it’s not enough. With only a 0.4% chance of making it this year, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Garrett will likely be on the outside of the tournament looking in again this year, and that’s not okay even if he wins NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
- For Carly and Wyatt Teller, sending Christmas cards to Browns fans is a cheerful tradition (Beacon Journal) - Carly Teller knew mailing Christmas cards to hundreds of Browns fans could be a bit hectic this holiday season because she and husband Wyatt, a Pro Bowl offensive lineman, are expecting their first child to be born next week. Nevertheless, Carly felt compelled to establish a tradition.
- Deshaun Watson ‘very excited’ to play in front of home crowd for first time, trying to make it ‘something special for Cleveland’ (Browns Zone) - Each week is another benchmark for quarterback Deshaun Watson. He played in his first game in 700 days against his former team. Then he played on the road vs. an AFC North rival. Next up is a big one, as he’ll play his first home game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday afternoon vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
- Myles Garrett believes he’s ‘in the thick of it’ for NFL Defensive Player of the Year (clevelandbrowns.com) - With four games left, Myles Garrett is ready to not only help the Browns finish the regular season strong, but make one final push toward winning an award he’s always had his eyes on.
- Browns overhaul front 7 in 2023 NFL Mock Draft with Nolan Smith, Ruke Orhorhoro (Browns Wire) - The Cleveland Browns do not have much to look forward to as they have all but been eliminated from the playoffs after a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. This is why we are now seeing an uptick in 2023 NFL Mock Drafts. While they do not have a first round pick, the Browns do have a total of eight picks in this upcoming draft.
NFL:
- How Tyreek Hill has impacted the Miami Dolphins on and off the field (ESPN) - For a first-time head coach, Mike McDaniel took a gamble during a training camp meeting when he playfully singled out recently acquired receiver Tyreek Hill in front of the entire team. Hill, who owns the fastest speed of any ball carrier recorded by Next Gen Stats, was the fifth-fastest player at the Dolphins’ practice the previous day.
- Broncos QB Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Cardinals despite passing concussion protocol (NFL.com) - Russell Wilson will not suit up Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday that Wilson passed concussion protocol but will not play in Week 15. The coach cited precautions for keeping the QB out.
- Could this year’s NFC South be the NFL’s all-time-worst division? (The Ringer) - Tom Brady’s Buccaneers should have run away with the NFC South. Instead, they’re trying to hold off the Panthers, Falcons, and Saints in the NFL’s most depressing playoff race, which could potentially end in a four-way tie at 6-11.
- Ravens elevate practice squad QB Anthony Brown for game vs. Browns (The Baltimore Sun) - The Baltimore Ravens have elevated practice squad quarterback Anthony Brown for Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, his second promotion in as many weeks.
Loading comments...