Browns young receivers have chance to shine but face quality secondary

The Cleveland Browns may not have a ton to play for as a team the rest of the season but individual players and coaches do. Today, against the Baltimore Ravens, the continued focus will be on QB Deshaun Watson, and rightfully so.

Watson needs players to throw the ball too, however.

While Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku will suit up, Cooper could be limited again like he was last week. David Bell is questionable but unlikely to play after not practicing all week.

With Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve. this week could be a huge chance for young Browns receivers. The team elevated Daylen Baldwin off the practice squad a week after claiming Jaelon Darden off of waivers.

Drafted this year, Michael Woods II should get the first chance to fill in behind the team’s top receivers. Demetric Felton has seen some time at receiver and running back this season as well.

Unfortunately, the Ravens present a difficult opposition with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Marcus Williams at the top of their depth chart at cornerback and safety respectively. The trio has helped Baltimore to have a top-10 pass defense to go along with their top-10 run defense.

If Cooper is as limited as he was last week, Peoples-Jones and Njoku will need a receiver or two from the group of young guys to step up. Late this afternoon, we could see Woods, Darden, Baldwin or Felton put their names in the discussion as a part of the team’s top weapons next year.

To do so, they’ll have to step up against a top-notch competition.

Of the young receivers, which would you guess breaks out today?