Browns’ WR David Bell is inactive against Ravens; OG Kevin Zeitler is back for Baltimore

The Cleveland Browns’ Week 15 inactives are out, and they include the following players:

QB Kellen Mond

WR Jaelon Darden

WR David Bell

OL Chris Hubbard

DT Tommy Togiai

DE Isaiah Thomas

CB Thomas Graham

The most notable name being out is Bell, the team’s third wide receiver. He was battling a toe and thumb injury, but head coach Kevin Stefanski had said that the toe injury is the one that had been bugging him. Darden, who was just claimed off waivers, is also inactive. Cleveland will have their top two receivers, Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, available. Michael Woods or Demetric Felton figure to see extra reps in Bell’s absence.

The Ravens’ inactives include QB Lamar Jackson, RB Kenyan Drake, TE Charlie Kolar, OG Ben Cleveland, ILB Josh Bynes, and CB Pepe Williams. RG Kevin Zeitler will return to action after missing one game.