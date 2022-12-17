Jadeveon Clowney OUT remainder of Ravens game

As the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens square off in a game that seems to be setting the NFL back a few decades, the Browns held a 6-3 lead late in the first half. The age-old question about whether it is bad offense or good defense is valid for both teams so far in Cleveland.

During Baltimore’s final drive of the half, where Justin Tucker shockingly missed a field goal, DE Jadeveon Clowney walked to the Browns locker room with the training staff. The team announced that the massive defensive end was being evaluated for a concussion.

A number of Cleveland players have had concussions this season and missed multiple games.

If Clowney is unable to return, Alex Wright and Chase Winovich will take a majority of his snaps. Wright has provided solid play as a rookie with his size and length while Winovich hasn’t made much of an impact in his first season with the team.

Update:

Shortly after the start of the second half, it was announced that Clowney would not return to the game.

We will keep you up to date with Clowney’s injury information as soon as they become available going into the second half.