John Johnson III questionable to return with injury

As the Cleveland Browns have control of the game against the Baltimore Ravens into the fourth quarter, injuries on defense continue to be a concern. DE Jadeveon Clowney left the game with a concussion concern late in the first half. Big plays on defense and special teams have been huge for the home team.

The Browns had a 13-3 lead early in the fourth quarter before K Cade York missed a field goal that would have pushed the lead further.

S John Johnson III had made a huge play earlier in the game by forcing a fumble and recovering it right after Cleveland’s touchdown. Johnson left the game with a thigh injury and was officially questionable to return according to the team.

With the Ravens needing a comeback to stay atop of the AFC North, not having Clowney and Johnson is concerning for Cleveland’s defense.

We will keep you up to date with Johnson’s status as soon as that information is available.