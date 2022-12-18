Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (12/18/22)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns win turnover battle against Ravens, beat Baltimore 13-3 (Chris Pokorny) - It wasn’t the prettiest win for the Cleveland Browns, but they got it, defeating the division-leading Baltimore Ravens 13-3. The Browns improved to 6-8 on the year, keeping their ever-so-slight playoff hopes alive. Let’s get to the full game recap.
- BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Browns edge Ravens 13-3 (Barry Shuck) - In the end, despite another lackluster offensive output, the Cleveland Browns pulled out a 13-3 victory over the division foes. The win has kept the Browns in the playoff hunt, although by a slim margin. So who played well for the Browns? Who didn’t?
- Deshaun Watson means Kevin Stefanski is sticking around another year at least (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns are already 5-8 and all but eliminated from the NFL playoff race. That, along with some very questionable plays calls on offense, has fans wondering if HC Kevin Stefanski could be on the hot seat.
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns finally found the complementary football they’ve been seeking all season to beat the Ravens (cleveland.com) - The Browns finally got something they’ve been looking for all season long in Saturday night’s 13-3 win over the Ravens: complementary football. The phrase is coachspeak to be sure, but it’s also something that can turn a game, all three phases working in harmony, especially on an ugly night at FirstEnergy Stadium when points were hard to come by and the Browns had little left to play for after their loss to Cincinnati six days ago.
- The smart, tough and determined Browns dump the Ravens (Terry Pluto) - Look who showed up in the freezing temperature and the whipping wind on the shores of Lake Erie Saturday afternoon ... It was the Browns. Dare we say it? The tough, smart and accountable Browns from 2020?
- Browns grind out Week 15 win over Ravens (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns defeated the Ravens 13-3 on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium, giving them their third win in the last four weeks.
- Patience hard to come by these days, especially when it comes to struggling NFL coaches like Kevin Stefanski (Browns Zone) - So, the passionate, adamant, unbudgeable consensus in Cleveland seems to be one of two viewpoints: The Browns are crazy if they fire Kevin Stefanski, or … The Browns are crazy if they don’t fire Kevin Stefanski.
- Jordan Kunaszyk: Browns ‘expect somebody to step in and do the job’ at linebacker (Beacon Journal) - It may be a surprise to other people. Jordan Kunaszyk, though, isn’t in that group of people. It would seem like a shock to see a player who started the season on the practice squad suddenly find himself a critical piece of a defense. Kunaszyk, the Browns linebacker, isn’t surprised to see that happen.
NFL:
- Vikings charge back from 33-0 deficit to complete largest comeback in NFL history (ESPN) - The Minnesota Vikings just completed the largest comeback in NFL history. Let that sink in. Bigger than the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. More than the Buffalo Bills in the 1992 playoffs.
- Congressional bill could remove coveted Army edge rusher Andre Carter II from 2023 NFL Draft pool (NFL.com) - Army’s Andre Carter II, a highly touted edge-rushing prospect who has accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, has the potential to be a top-50 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. But suddenly, he might have to defer his dream of playing professional football because of a new agreement in the United States military’s annual budget, which was passed by Congress on Thursday.
- Steelers entering unfamiliar territory of playing out the string in dismal season (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) - With 63 games remaining, there are about 9 quintillion different ways the NFL regular season can end. There are only slightly fewer ways the postseason field can unfold, but suffice it to say, the Steelers aren’t darlings of the playoff simulators that populate sports websites.
- The Arizona Cardinals are in a hole (The Ringer) - The team came into this season thinking they’d be contenders but were quickly exposed. With an aging roster and too many big contracts, there are no easy answers in Arizona.
Loading comments...