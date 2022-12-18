Injury updates on Clowney and JJ3 the day after Browns win

The most important thing coming out of the Cleveland Browns Week 15 game with the Baltimore Ravens was the victory. The second most important thing is that QB Deshaun Watson is continuing to show improvement through his first three games. The frozen rope to WR Amari Cooper is a throw only a few of the best quarterbacks in the NFL can make that well.

As long as the team has a slim playoff hope, hope will remain to be held onto. This means next week’s game against the New Orleans Saints, as of now, still has meaning toward a winning record and continuing to keep slim playoff hopes alive.

If the Browns are able to do both, they may have to do so without DE Jadeveon Clowney. The hulking lineman left the game late in the first half and was ruled out just after halftime with a concussion.

On Sunday, HC Kevin Stefanski noted that Clowney was in concussion protocol. Throughout the season, Cleveland players have missed multiple games with concussions. Stefanski noted as much:

If we are without him – as you know, with concussions it is hard to predict – you need guys to step up. (DE) Alex Wright had some really good moments in this game and (DE) Chase Winovich, as well. Guys will have to step up if we are without him.

The news may be better for S John Johnson III who left the game in the third quarter following his forced fumble and recovery. After the game, Johnson discussed what had happened:

“So like on the first drive, (Baltimore running back J.K.) Dobbins had a run,” Johnson said after Saturday’s game. “He kind of — I don’t know if you saw — he ended up between my legs. So I kind of took a helmet to my leg, my thigh, I just kept it loose, kept heat on it, but it just locked up after I punched the ball out. I really don’t even know how I got there. So it just locked up and I just didn’t want to put my team in detriment.”

Stefanski confirmed the thigh contusion on Sunday.

The Browns have another Saturday game this week, this time at 1 PM with the Saints coming to town. While we don’t expect any changes with Clowney this week, Johnson’s status will be interesting to watch starting on Wednesday, the team’s first practice of the week.