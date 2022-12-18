Browns open as 3.5-point favorites against the Saints in Week 16

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 3.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints ahead of their Week 16 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 35.

The Browns (6-8) are coming off of a 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive — although they are still very slim, hovering at 1% with three games to go. Cleveland took advantage of a bunch of turnovers by the Ravens, as well as a few key stops to force turnovers on downs. Deshaun Watson continued to look better, but the asterisk to that is that the offense still only scored one touchdown for the second week in a row.

The Saints (5-9) are coming off of a 21-18 win over the Atlanta Falcons, as they had the benefit of facing a first-time quarterback. The Saints got off to a quick 14-0 start on their first two offensive drives, but couldn’t muster a whole lot the rest of the game. Taysom Hill was 2-of-2 in passing for 80 yards and 1 touchdown, to go along with 4 rushes for 30 yards.

One big thing to watch out for in next week’s game on Christmas Eve: the temperature in Cleveland is only supposed to be 14 degrees for the high, with 30 MPH wind. By the lake, the feels like temperature will probably be well below 0 degrees.

