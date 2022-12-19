Playoff Watch 3.0: Still sniffin’ around

The Cleveland Browns did their part and beat their division foe Baltimore with minimal offense and a good defensive effort. Now, they sit at 6-8-0 with the 13-3 win.

Several games over the weekend played right into the Browns’ effort to get that last playoff seed. The New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins lost. The Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars all found ways to win and stay alive just like Cleveland.

But there is still hope for the Browns who have three games remaining. Will 9-8-0 be good enough to earn a post-season berth? Will they make the playoffs?

Let’s examine what the other teams are doing, and who has the best chances of making the postseason.

AFC North Division

#3 seed Cincinnati Bengals 10-4-0

The Bengals’ win over Tampa plus the Cleveland win against Baltimore has changed the entire landscape of the AFC playoff picture. Not only has Cincinnati taken over first place in the division, but has now vaulted from the #5 Wild Card seed to the #3 seed at the head of the class. Will be a tough road ahead for Cincy as their schedule is difficult going down the stretch. They are currently riding a six-game win streak and are one of the hottest teams in the league.

Division crown probability: 61% (up 27)

Last five games: 5-0. Toughest opponents remaining: Patriots, Bills, Ravens

Post-season probability: 99% (up 1)

Baltimore now is doing exactly what they did last season in that the second half of the year they kept losing key games. Now in second place in the division to the red-hot Bengals, the Ravens must win two of their final three games in order to insure they make the playoffs.

Division crown probability: 39% (down 27)

Last five games: 3-2. Toughest opponents remaining: Steelers, Falcons

Post-season probability: 97% (down 1)

Cleveland Browns 6-8-0

A good win over the Ravens has kept the Browns in the conversation for a playoff bid, but they must win out and then have other games fall their way each week. But Cleveland must take care of business in their own games first

Division crown probability: 0% (down 1)

Last five games: 3-2. Toughest opponents remaining: Commanders, Steelers

Post-season probability: 1% (no change)

Pittsburgh Steelers 6-8-0

A nice win over Carolina has kept the Steelers mathematically in the hunt but just barely.

Division crown probability: 0% (down 1)

Last five games: 3-2-0. Toughest opponents remaining: Browns

Post-season probability: 1% (no change)

AFC East

#1 seed Buffalo Bills 11-3-0

Last five games: 5-0. Toughest opponents remaining: Bengals, Patriots

Post-season probability: 100% (up 1)

AFC South

#4 seed Tennessee Titans 7-7-0

Last five games: 1-4. Toughest opponents remaining: Cowboys, Jaguars

Post-season probability: 69% (down 21)

AFC West

#2 seed Kansas City Chiefs 11-3-0

Last five games: 4-1. Toughest opponents remaining: Seahawks

Post-season probability: 100% (up 1)

Wild Cards

#5. Baltimore Ravens 9-5-0

Last five games: 3-2. Toughest opponents remaining: Steelers, Falcons

Post-season probability: 97% (down 1)

#6. Los Angeles Chargers 8-6-0

Last five games: 3-2. Toughest opponents remaining: Titans, Colts, Rams

Post-season probability: 80% (up 26)

#7. Miami Dolphins 8-6-0

Last five games: 2-3. Toughest opponents remaining: Packers, Patriots, Jets

Post-season probability: 61% (down 8)

On the Outside

Last five games: 2-3. Toughest opponents remaining: Bengals, Dolphins, Bills

Post-season probability: 27% (down 15)

#9. New York Jets 7-7-0

Last five games: 2-3. Toughest opponents remaining: Seahawks, Dolphins

Post-season probability: 46% (down 10)

#10. Jacksonville Jaguars 5-8-0

Last five games: 3-2. Toughest opponents remaining: Jets, Titans

Post-season probability: 32% (up 22)

#11. Las Vegas Raiders 6-8-0

Last five games: 4-1. Toughest opponents remaining: Steelers, 49ers, Chiefs

Post-season probability: 6% (up 2)

Week 15 looking ahead: Results that could help the Browns

Thursday

Jaguars over Jets

Saturday

Browns over Saints

Texans over Titans

Bengals over Patriots

Falcons over Ravens

Steelers over Raiders

Sunday

Packers over Dolphins

Monday

Colts over Chargers