Monday Night Football, Week 15: Rams vs. Packers odds, prediction

Monday Night Football closes out Week 15 on ESPN & ABC with the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Green Bay Packers. Up until a week ago, this game would've seemed dull as hell. But then, Baker Mayfield ended up in a Rams uniform, and on two days notice, led them to an improbable comeback victory against the Raiders. Will we see some more of that magic from Baker against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers?I'd love to see, but the Rams still have plenty of fundamental problems around the roster, and the Packers have been showing some progress offensively. Packers 26, Rams 20

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers are 7.5-point favorites against the Rams.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below, courtesy of our friends at Tallysight. You can use this as your open thread for the game.