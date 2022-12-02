Browns fans’ confidence climbs to 48%; fans think Deshaun Watson will have average game in debut

Each week during the regular season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team.

Heading into Week 13, 48% of Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team, an increase of 34 percentage points from last week. The comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coupled with the debut of Deshaun Watson coming this week, no doubt led to the rise in confidence — but it’s a last gasp of sorts, because any loss now makes it difficult to get to the postseason.

Our opponent this week, the Texans, are 1-9-1 and certainly look like the worst team in football, with their confidence meter now at 29% for fans.

DraftKings Sportsbook believes in the Browns this week, as they have Cleveland as 7-point favorites over the Texans.

We also asked two other questions about the Browns heading into Week 13. The first one asked how Deshaun Watson will perform in his first game with the Cleveland Browns, with the choices either being, “Awesome, average, or rusty/lackluster.” The top vote-getter (59%) said that he would be average in his debut.

In the other question, we asked fans what their playoff hopes are for the Browns. 55% of fans said, “none — no chance,” while 45% think there’s a gleam (at least)! On a national level, fans are also picking the Browns to beat the Texans on Sunday.

