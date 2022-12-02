 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Dawg Chow 12/2: Watson speaks, Myles & Ward appear on Injury Report

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.

By Ezweav
/ new
NFL: NOV 27 Buccaneers at Browns Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The latest from Dawgs by Nature:

More Cleveland Browns News:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...