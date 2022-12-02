Daily Dawg Chow 12/2: Watson speaks, Myles & Ward appear on Injury Report

The latest from Dawgs by Nature:
- What do we expect from Browns QB Deshaun Watson in his first game? Our writers discuss (Barry Shuck, Ezweav, JaredMueller, Matt Wood, and Thomas Moore) Watson is the undisputed starting quarterback of the Browns, as they look to make a run for the playoffs.
- Deshaun Watson speaks to media for first time since return, sticks to ‘football questions’ (Jared Mueller) The QB talked about his expectations returning to the field
- Browns, Texans injury report: Denzel Ward new DNP, Myles Garrett shoulder added (Jared Mueller) A few changes on Thursday are negative for the Browns
- NFL Picks Week 13, and media picks for Browns vs. Texans (Chris Pokorny) The DBN staff predicts the Week 13 games, plus the national media make their predictions for Browns vs. Texans.
More Cleveland Browns News:
- Cleveland police identify suspect responsible for damage to Browns’ field (Fox News) “According to police reports, a security manager said he saw a man jump the fence before walking into the stadium, taking two Browns scarves and eventually getting into a Ford F-150 pickup truck and driving it on the field, FOX8 reported.”
- News & Notes: Deshaun Watson looking to ‘hold up to that standard’ in first Browns start (clevelandbrowns.com) “In what will be his first start in 700 days, Watson, who served an 11-game suspension this season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, believes he’ll be able to step in and operate the offense at the same, if not higher level than it had performed prior to his suspension.”
- Cleveland Browns mailbag: Realistic final 6 game outlook (Dawg Pound Daily) “In the final six games, Cleveland should be favored in four, if not five, games depending on how fast Watson shakes off the rust.”
- ‘He just did not hit the ball well on that one’: Browns work to fix Cade York’s issues (Akron Beacon Journal) “I was extremely proud of the way he reacted,” Priefer said. “That is hard for a young kicker. It is hard for any kicker, especially a young kicker, after missing a field goal he knows he should have made.”
- Film Breakdown: What Was Different For The Browns Against Tampa? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier conducts a much more positive film-breakdown session for last week
