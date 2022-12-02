2023 NFL Draft: Prospects to watch in Clemson vs. UNC

The Cleveland Browns face the Houston Texans this weekend in one of the most anticipated matchups this year. It’s time for Deshaun Watson’s debut. The night before the big game is one of the top college football matchups this weekend. The 10th-ranked Clemson Tigers will face the 24th-ranked UNC Tarheels. The game will go down at 8 PM (eastern) Saturday night. If you are tuning into this primetime contest, keep an eye out for the following players that could be of interest to the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Clemson DT Tyler Davis

The Browns defense looked much better this past week but the interior defensive line is still the primary weak link on the team. Browns GM Andrew Berry will almost certainly be looking to add defensive tackles early on in the draft this offseason. Clemson’s Tyler Davis may be a DT to keep an eye on.

Tyler Davis is a bowling ball at 6’2” and 300 lbs. He has 4 sacks and 7 tackles for a loss this year at Clemson as a senior. Through four years at Clemson, he has 14 sacks, 24 tackles for a loss, 105 total tackles, and 3 fumble recoveries. Davis will likely be an early day-two pick in the draft.

Tyler Davis pic.twitter.com/YckWZ8Qk7c — Seldom Used Reserve (@seldomusedres) November 2, 2022

North Carolina CB Tony Grimes

Everyone knows Andrew Berry can’t get enough cornerbacks. Tony Grimes isn’t a ballhawk as he only has one interception through 31 games. He did however lead the ACC in 2021 with 9 passes defended. Grimes also has 97 tackles on his resume. Keep an eye on him to be a potential value depth pick on day three of the draft.

High ranking HS recruit who reclassified. Still just 21. Great length and speed to emerge as a legit starter with development. Fluid hips and a long stride who does his best damage in Man Coverage. pic.twitter.com/73JdkXZTb4 — Landon Oliver (@Landon3MR) November 11, 2022

Clemson DE K.J. Henry

The Browns badly need depth at defensive end. K.J. Henry is violent, tough, and strong. Keep an eye on this 6’4”, 250+ lb. edge rusher as a potential depth and rotational piece for the Browns defense in 2023. Henry is likely an early to mid-day-three draft selection.