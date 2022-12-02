Browns, Texans final injury report: 3 starters (2 from Houston) ruled out

The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans will match up in Week 13 of the NFL season. Two teams with losing records who came together for a huge trade this offseason will come together on the field this week.

Deshaun Watson’s return is the biggest story but not the only one. The Texans are looking at the first overall selection for their poor season while also hoping that Cleveland’s selection is high as well. The Browns are hoping to build off their Week 12 victory and have Watson take them even higher.

Injuries will be a big story as well. Quite a few big names have been sitting out practices this week but the final injury report has just three players out and one player questionable combined:

Browns Injury Report

David Njoku - Out - Knee

None of the team’s cornerbacks that were on the injury report this week will have an injury designation going into the weekend. Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II and A.J. Green will be active for the game unless something changes before kickoff.

Texans Injury Report

Brandin Cooks - Out - Calf

Out - Calf Derek Stingley Jr. - Out - Hamstring

Out - Hamstring Rex Burkhead - Questionable - Concussion

Two huge players not playing this week for Houston with Cooks, a good friend of Watson, and Stingley, the Texans best cornerback. We will have to wait until Sunday, most likely, to see if Burkhead is able to play.

Three big names and talented players will miss the game this week, which do you think will have the biggest impact?