Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 15

The defense only allowed 3 points to the Ravens.

By Chris Pokorny
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 49 78% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 3 QH.
DL Alex Wright 41 65% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 TFL.
DL Jordan Elliott 40 63% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 1 blocked field goal.
DL Taven Bryan 37 59% 1 assist (1 combined). 1 QH.
DL Perrion Winfrey 35 56% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
DL Chase Winovich 23 37% 2 tackles (2 combined).
DL Jadeveon Clowney 22 35% 1 assist (1 combined).
DL Ben Stille 6 10% No stats registered.
  • Myles Garrett was the third-highest graded Browns defender by PFF, grading out to an 85.3. He registered 1.5 sacks on back to back plays, and really made a big impact on that series. I still wish Garrett could have more of an impact on every drive, but it's still valuable that he gets it in a key moment.
  • Jadeveon Clowney left with a head injury, presumably allowing Chase Winovich to have a bump in playing time.
  • Perrion Winfrey seems to be playing better since his disciplinary issue -- let's hope he keeps it up.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Deion Jones 61 97% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH, 1 pass defended.
LB Justin Kunaszyk 30 48% 2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined).
LB Tony Fields 29 46% 4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined).
LB Jermaine Carter 10 16% 1 assist (1 combined).
LB Reggie Ragland 2 3% No stats registered.
  • The Browns' makeshift group of linebackers may have played a role in allowing some big run plays, but they also were part of a defense that held an NFL team to just 3 points.
  • Reggie Ragland played a couple of snaps.
  • Even though be had the mistake last week, I'm curious to see what Tony Fields can bring as a role player long term, and hope he gets a role to show that over the next few weeks.

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Denzel Ward 63 100% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 INT, 2 passes defended.
CB Greg Newsome 63 100% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 pass defended.
CB Martin Emerson 31 49% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
  • The interception helped, but Denzel Ward had a great PFF grade of 90.7, the second-highest on defense.
  • Martin Emerson was dinged for a penalty.

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
S Grant Delpit 63 100% 8 tackles, 1 assist (9 combined). 2 TFL.
S John Johnson 48 76% 8 tackles, 1 assist (9 combined). 1 pass defended, 1 FF, 1 FR.
S Ronnie Harrison 36 57% 3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined). 1 pass defended.
S D'Anthony Bell 4 6% No stats registered.
  • John Johnson had himself a heck of a game. He stuffed a fourth down play to prevent a touchdown early on, then forced a fumble and recovered it in the second half. Johnson was the Browns' highest-graded player by PFF, grading out to a 93.1.
  • Grant Delpit has also been doing a good job at making plays near the line of scrimmage.
  • Ronnie Harrison played pretty well as the third safety, and in relief of Johnson after he departed with a thigh contusion.

