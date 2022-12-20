Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 15

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|49
|78%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 3 QH.
|DL
|Alex Wright
|41
|65%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 TFL.
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|40
|63%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 1 blocked field goal.
|DL
|Taven Bryan
|37
|59%
|1 assist (1 combined). 1 QH.
|DL
|Perrion Winfrey
|35
|56%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
|DL
|Chase Winovich
|23
|37%
|2 tackles (2 combined).
|DL
|Jadeveon Clowney
|22
|35%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|DL
|Ben Stille
|6
|10%
|No stats registered.
- Myles Garrett was the third-highest graded Browns defender by PFF, grading out to an 85.3. He registered 1.5 sacks on back to back plays, and really made a big impact on that series. I still wish Garrett could have more of an impact on every drive, but it's still valuable that he gets it in a key moment.
- Jadeveon Clowney left with a head injury, presumably allowing Chase Winovich to have a bump in playing time.
- Perrion Winfrey seems to be playing better since his disciplinary issue -- let's hope he keeps it up.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Deion Jones
|61
|97%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH, 1 pass defended.
|LB
|Justin Kunaszyk
|30
|48%
|2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined).
|LB
|Tony Fields
|29
|46%
|4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined).
|LB
|Jermaine Carter
|10
|16%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|LB
|Reggie Ragland
|2
|3%
|No stats registered.
- The Browns' makeshift group of linebackers may have played a role in allowing some big run plays, but they also were part of a defense that held an NFL team to just 3 points.
- Reggie Ragland played a couple of snaps.
- Even though be had the mistake last week, I'm curious to see what Tony Fields can bring as a role player long term, and hope he gets a role to show that over the next few weeks.
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|63
|100%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 INT, 2 passes defended.
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|63
|100%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 pass defended.
|CB
|Martin Emerson
|31
|49%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
- The interception helped, but Denzel Ward had a great PFF grade of 90.7, the second-highest on defense.
- Martin Emerson was dinged for a penalty.
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|Grant Delpit
|63
|100%
|8 tackles, 1 assist (9 combined). 2 TFL.
|S
|John Johnson
|48
|76%
|8 tackles, 1 assist (9 combined). 1 pass defended, 1 FF, 1 FR.
|S
|Ronnie Harrison
|36
|57%
|3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined). 1 pass defended.
|S
|D'Anthony Bell
|4
|6%
|No stats registered.
- John Johnson had himself a heck of a game. He stuffed a fourth down play to prevent a touchdown early on, then forced a fumble and recovered it in the second half. Johnson was the Browns' highest-graded player by PFF, grading out to a 93.1.
- Grant Delpit has also been doing a good job at making plays near the line of scrimmage.
- Ronnie Harrison played pretty well as the third safety, and in relief of Johnson after he departed with a thigh contusion.
