Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 15

Who is Daylen Baldwin?

By Chris Pokorny
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Quarterback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
QB Deshaun Watson 65 98% 18-of-28 (64.3%) for 161 yards, 1 TD. 6 rushes, 22 yards.
QB Jacoby Brissett 1 2% 1 rush, 3 yards.
  • It is still pretty frustrating that Deshaun Watson's offense can't score more than one touchdown. This is two games now where Jacoby Brissett has to be thinking, "wtf?" with regard to Watson being 2-1 in games where the offense scored 0 and 1 touchdowns.
  • Nonetheless, there is clear progress with Watson. I don't see any evidence of, "What the hell is he doing?" rust. Now, he can continue working on getting back to being that elite-level quarterback, and building chemistry with his receivers.
  • Brissett played one snap this week and executed the quarterback sneak.

Running Back

Pos Player Plays % Stats
RB Nick Chubb 46 70% 21 carries, 99 yards (4.7 YPC).
RB Kareem Hunt 17 26% 4 carries, 24 yards (6.0 YPC).
RB D'Ernest Johnson 3 5% No stats registered.
  • I think this was the biggest snap count disparity of the season at running back. Nick Chubb had 70% of the snaps, while Kareem Hunt was at 26%.

Wide Receiver

Pos Player Plays % Stats
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones 51 77% 4 catches, 31 yards (4 targets), 1 TD.
WR Amari Cooper 48 73% 4 catches, 58 yards (6 targets).
WR Michael Woods 41 62% 1 catch, 4 yards (2 targets).
WR Daylen Baldwin 12 18% 2 catches, 25 yards (2 targets).
WR Demetric Felton 4 6% 1 catch, 5 yards (1 target).
  • How about Daylen Baldwin, catching back-to-back passes from Watson, and now possibly to never be seen again (if David Bell comes back). Credit to Baldwin for providing a little spark there.
  • Donovan Peoples-Jones made what seemed to be a nice pre-determined cut inside on his touchdown grab.

Tight End

Pos Player Plays % Stats
TE David Njoku 62 94% 3 catches, 28 yards (6 targets).
TE Harrison Bryant 27 41% 2 catches, 7 yards (2 targets).
TE Pharaoh Brown 13 20% No stats registered.
  • The Browns seem to be hitting people in sports again lately. Like Baldwin, David Njoku had two catches, and then was targeted again near the end zone after that (but the passes weren't completed). Other than that, we didn't see too much of him in the passing game.

Offensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
OL Jedrick Wills 66 100%
OL Joel Bitonio 66 100%
OL Hjalte Froholdt 66 100%
OL Wyatt Teller 66 100%
OL Jack Conklin 66 100%
OL James Hudson 3 5%
OL Drew Forbes 3 5%
  • Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller were the top two graded players on offense for the Browns, per PFF, grading out to a 79.7 and 77.3, respectively.

