Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 15

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Quarterback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|QB
|Deshaun Watson
|65
|98%
|18-of-28 (64.3%) for 161 yards, 1 TD. 6 rushes, 22 yards.
|QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|1
|2%
|1 rush, 3 yards.
- It is still pretty frustrating that Deshaun Watson's offense can't score more than one touchdown. This is two games now where Jacoby Brissett has to be thinking, "wtf?" with regard to Watson being 2-1 in games where the offense scored 0 and 1 touchdowns.
- Nonetheless, there is clear progress with Watson. I don't see any evidence of, "What the hell is he doing?" rust. Now, he can continue working on getting back to being that elite-level quarterback, and building chemistry with his receivers.
- Brissett played one snap this week and executed the quarterback sneak.
Running Back
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|46
|70%
|21 carries, 99 yards (4.7 YPC).
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|17
|26%
|4 carries, 24 yards (6.0 YPC).
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|3
|5%
|No stats registered.
- I think this was the biggest snap count disparity of the season at running back. Nick Chubb had 70% of the snaps, while Kareem Hunt was at 26%.
Wide Receiver
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|51
|77%
|4 catches, 31 yards (4 targets), 1 TD.
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|48
|73%
|4 catches, 58 yards (6 targets).
|WR
|Michael Woods
|41
|62%
|1 catch, 4 yards (2 targets).
|WR
|Daylen Baldwin
|12
|18%
|2 catches, 25 yards (2 targets).
|WR
|Demetric Felton
|4
|6%
|1 catch, 5 yards (1 target).
- How about Daylen Baldwin, catching back-to-back passes from Watson, and now possibly to never be seen again (if David Bell comes back). Credit to Baldwin for providing a little spark there.
- Donovan Peoples-Jones made what seemed to be a nice pre-determined cut inside on his touchdown grab.
Tight End
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|TE
|David Njoku
|62
|94%
|3 catches, 28 yards (6 targets).
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|27
|41%
|2 catches, 7 yards (2 targets).
|TE
|Pharaoh Brown
|13
|20%
|No stats registered.
- The Browns seem to be hitting people in sports again lately. Like Baldwin, David Njoku had two catches, and then was targeted again near the end zone after that (but the passes weren't completed). Other than that, we didn't see too much of him in the passing game.
Offensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|OL
|Jedrick Wills
|66
|100%
|
|OL
|Joel Bitonio
|66
|100%
|
|OL
|Hjalte Froholdt
|66
|100%
|
|OL
|Wyatt Teller
|66
|100%
|
|OL
|Jack Conklin
|66
|100%
|
|OL
|James Hudson
|3
|5%
|
|OL
|Drew Forbes
|3
|5%
|
- Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller were the top two graded players on offense for the Browns, per PFF, grading out to a 79.7 and 77.3, respectively.
Loading comments...