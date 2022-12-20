Daily Dawg Chow 12/20: Cleveland Browns gearing up for the New Orleans Saints

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Playoff Watch 3.0: Still sniffin’ around (Barry Shuck) The Browns cannot lose another game if they want to have a chance
- Weather could play a role in Browns vs Saints this weekend (Jared Mueller) Cold and wind could be big factors for the game and fantasy football
- Browns Mock Draft after Week 15 victory (Jared Mueller) So much can change week to week so mock drafts change week to week
- Browns draft slotting still has some variability with 3 games left (Jared Mueller) With only four teams eliminated form the playoffs, draft slots are up in the air
More Cleveland Browns news:
- What is the Cleveland Browns’ path to the playoffs after win vs. Ravens? (WKYC) While the Browns received some help on Sunday in the form of losses by the New York Jets and the New England Patriots, Cleveland also took a hit with wins by the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars.
- 3 biggest areas of improvement for the Cleveland Browns in 2023 (Dawg Pound Daily) “With just three games left, the Browns biggest goal for 2022 is to try and win out and avoid another losing season. It will certainly be difficult to win three straight, but also attainable with the Saints, Commanders, and Steelers remaining on the schedule.”
- New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns odds: NFL Week 16 point spread, moneyline, total (azcentral.com) “The NFL Week 16 game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. MST Saturday and can be seen on CBS.”
- Browns still showing fight, grit amid faint playoff chances (AP via Seattle Times) “Their ugly 13-3 victory Saturday over the Baltimore Ravens kept the Browns’ faint playoff pulse — ESPN’s playoff tracker gives them a 0.7% chance of qualifying — barely audible.”
- Let’s talk Cade York and why you should never draft a kicker (Youtube) Quincy Carrier talks kicker logic and why it’s never wise to invest a draft pick in one
