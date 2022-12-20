Myles Garrett lone Browns player among top Pro Bowl vote-getters

The Cleveland Browns have not had the season that they would have liked to have but have had some players who have played very well. RB Nick Chubb continues to be a driving force behind the offense, WR Amari Cooper has had a huge impact in his first season and TE David Njoku has fought through injuries to be on his way to his best season ever.

As has been true since, basically, his arrival, DE Myles Garrett continues to be the best player on the team. This year, despite missing a game and being limited in others, Garrett has 13.5 sacks, 42 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 22 quarterback hits, four passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Garrett needs a sack in each of the final three games to set his own single-season career mark topping last year’s 16 sacks.

Given his season, it is not surprising that Garrett was one of the top Pro Bowl vote-getters. Interestingly, he only got 141,661 while the top five (all offensive players) had at least 100,000 more than that. Even among defenders, Garrett was closer to the bottom than the top of the list.

With only one player at each position given the top honor, no other Cleveland player topped their position as Derrick Henry took those honors at running back.