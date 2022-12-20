Browns practice: 3 starters including Nick Chubb won’t practice due to injury

On a truncated work week, the Cleveland Browns return to practice Tuesday as their first practice happening this week. The New Orleans Saints come to town Saturday for a 1 PM Christmas Eve matchup. It will be cold and windy when the Saints come marching in.

For the Browns, a few key injuries could play a huge role in the game. We already knew that DE Jadeveon Clowney would have a hard time playing this week and that S John Johnson III could struggle as well but we found out today a more concerning injury.

RB Nick Chubb won’t practice on Tuesday due to a foot issue. With the cold weather expected to create a harder surface Saturday, a foot issue could be a significant problem for the team’s leading rusher.

With two more days of practice, it is possible that Cleveland is just playing it safe with Johnson and Chubb’s injuries. With fantasy football playoffs starting, Chubb being absent or limited could play havoc on many teams but open up opportunities for Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson and Jerome Ford to show their value late in the season.

We will keep you up to date on the team’s injury concerns later this afternoon.