Browns, Saints injury report: 11 listed as DNP, 9 limited

The Saints did not practice but estimated their injury report

By JaredMueller
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

As the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints prepare for their Week 16 matchup in the blistering cold Saturday, they went about Tuesday differently. While the Browns practiced, the Saints did not which means their injury report is an estimate.

That estimate, along with three major starters noted as being out for Cleveland’s practice even before practice happened, could lead to some very concerned fantasy football owners.

Interestingly, New Orleans starting guard Cesar Ruiz was noted on the estimated injury report but the team placed him on injured reserve later which ends his season.

Browns Injury Report

  • David Bell - Toe - Limited
  • Joel Bitonio - Rest - DNP
  • Nick Chubb - Foot - DNP
  • Jadeveon Clowney - Concussion - DNP
  • Amari Cooper - Rest/Hip - DNP
  • Myles Garrett - Illness - DNP
  • AJ Green - Toe - Full
  • John Johnson III - Thigh - DNP
  • Jordan Kunaszyk - Hamstring - Limited
  • David Njoku - Knee - Limited
  • Donovan Peoples-Jones - Rest - DNP
  • Denzel Ward - Shoulder - Limited

Saints Estimated Injury Report

  • Marshon Lattimore - Abdomen - Limited
  • Marcus Maye - Shoulder - Limited
  • Chris Olave - Hamstring - DNP
  • Ryan Ramczyk - Rest - Limited
  • Adam Trautman - Ankle - Limited
  • Dwayne Washington - Illness - DNP
  • Pete Werner - Hamstring - DNP
  • PJ Williams - Knee - Limited

We will keep you up to date on all the injuries as the week goes on.

