Browns, Saints injury report: 11 listed as DNP, 9 limited

As the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints prepare for their Week 16 matchup in the blistering cold Saturday, they went about Tuesday differently. While the Browns practiced, the Saints did not which means their injury report is an estimate.

That estimate, along with three major starters noted as being out for Cleveland’s practice even before practice happened, could lead to some very concerned fantasy football owners.

Interestingly, New Orleans starting guard Cesar Ruiz was noted on the estimated injury report but the team placed him on injured reserve later which ends his season.

Browns Injury Report

David Bell - Toe - Limited

Joel Bitonio - Rest - DNP

Nick Chubb - Foot - DNP

Jadeveon Clowney - Concussion - DNP

Amari Cooper - Rest/Hip - DNP

Myles Garrett - Illness - DNP

AJ Green - Toe - Full

John Johnson III - Thigh - DNP

Jordan Kunaszyk - Hamstring - Limited

David Njoku - Knee - Limited

Donovan Peoples-Jones - Rest - DNP

Denzel Ward - Shoulder - Limited

Saints Estimated Injury Report

Marshon Lattimore - Abdomen - Limited

Marcus Maye - Shoulder - Limited

Chris Olave - Hamstring - DNP

Ryan Ramczyk - Rest - Limited

Adam Trautman - Ankle - Limited

Dwayne Washington - Illness - DNP

Pete Werner - Hamstring - DNP

PJ Williams - Knee - Limited

We will keep you up to date on all the injuries as the week goes on.