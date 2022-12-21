New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 16 TV Map

The Week 16 game between the Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Announcers: Spero Dedes & Jay Feely

Ohio Coverage: Only the upper third of Ohio will get the game, including Toledo. Dayton, Columbus, and Cincinnati will see the Bengals vs. Patriots game instead. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).

National Coverage: The state of Louisiana and most of Alabama will see the game, but otherwise there isn’t much of a national audience.

The ORANGE areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 16 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets (Amazon)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets (Amazon) Saturday - 1:00 PM ET: New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns (CBS)

New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns (CBS) Saturday - 1:00 PM ET: Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs (FOX) Saturday - 4:25 PM ET: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (FOX) Saturday - 8:15 PM ET: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (NFL Network)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (NFL Network) Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins (FOX)

Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins (FOX) Sunday - 4:30 PM ET: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams (CBS) Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals (NBC)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals (NBC) Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts (ESPN)

We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime-time games.