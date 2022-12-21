Browns Reacts Survey: Week 16 - Are you happy with Deshaun Watson through three games?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country.

In Week 15, coming off of a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, fan confidence for the Cleveland Browns dropped to 25%. This past Sunday, Cleveland defeated the Baltimore Ravens 13-3, getting closer to the .500 mark and seeing Deshaun Watson’s record go to 2-1 as a starter. I think fan confidence will tick up this week a little, but not too much, since the team’s playoff odds are so slim.

There are two other questions that we’re asking about the Browns this week. The first is asking, “Will the Browns beat the Saints this week?” Obviously, the weather factor comes into play when thinking about that result.

The other question asks, “Are you pleased with Deshaun Watson’s performance through 3 games?” It’s all about perspective, but we only present a simple “Yes/No” selection.