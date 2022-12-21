Daily Dawg Chow 12/21: Pocic coming back, Njoku confident, & Watson is improving rapidly

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Preaching patience with Cade York (Thomas Moore) Cleveland’s rookie kicker having a rough year, but there is no need to consider making a change.
- Browns, Saints injury report: 11 listed as DNP, 9 limited (Jared Mueller) The Saints did not practice but estimated their injury report
- Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 15 (Chris Pokorny) The defense only allowed 3 points to the Ravens.
- Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 15 (Chris Pokorny) Who is Daylen Baldwin?
- Browns could get a big piece back from IR this week (Thomas Moore and JaredMueller) Froholdt has struggled since replacing Pocic
More Cleveland Browns news:
- David Njoku believes he and Deshaun Watson can make like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce (cleveland.com) “They’ve become one of the most exciting batteries in the history of the NFL, combining on some of the most improbable no-look, off-schedule, acrobatic touchdowns the game has ever seen, and Njoku believes he and Watson can do likewise.”
- How did Browns stadium vandal get in? A look inside the investigation (Fox 8) “As officers watch the security footage of the truck turfing the field, they can be heard trying to figure out how someone managed to get into an NFL stadium after hours and do significant damage to an NFL field.”
- Browns top Players Praise Saints WR Jarvis Landry for What he did in Cleveland (Browns Nation) “He had a huge impact. He’s one of those guys that helped turn this organization around,” said Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward. “He was a leader on and off the field. (I) Wish he was still here.”
- PFF Reveals It’s Highest Graded Browns From Saturday’s Game (Browns Nation) “With nine total tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovered, John Johnson III got the highest grade in the Browns vs. Ravens game.”
- Film Breakdown: Watson is making huge improvements already (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reviews DeShaun Watson’s performance against Baltimore and it’s obvious that improvement is rapid
