Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs signs to a new 53-man roster

The story for the Cleveland Browns all offseason and season has been around the quarterback position. Baker Mayfield’s recovery from shoulder surgery was supposed to be the biggest story until the team pursued and acquired Deshaun Watson before trading away Mayfield.

Jacoby Brissett played better than expected during his 11 games but, despite the quality play, fans often wondered if Josh Dobbs could provide a spark for the offense. Dobbs showed off his athleticism in the preseason and presented some mystery about how good he could be.

Dobbs never got a chance with the Browns and was waived once Watson was reinstated.

While some wondered if he would stick around on Cleveland’s practice squad, the Detroit Lions scooped him up for theirs instead. Until today when he was signed by the Tennessee Titans:

With Ryan Tannehill injured and his status for this weekend uncertain, the Titans signed QB Josh Dobbs, per his agent @MikeMcCartney7. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2022

If Tannehill can’t start, rookie Malik Willis will get the nod. So far this season, Willis has played in seven games completing just 17 of 38 passes for 177 yards and an interception. He has also rushed the ball 20 times for 80 yards.

With just a few days to prepare, Dobbs could get thrown into the fire if Willis struggles greatly or gets hurt. The Titans lead the AFC South by one game at the moment and need to turn the tide after losing four straight.