The Cleveland Browns a fresh off of a victory against the Baltimore Ravens to keep their season and playoff hopes alive. While they don’t have a chance to win the AFC North, there is a path to the postseason. As always for Cleveland Browns fans, hope is hanging on by a thread late in the season.

Christmas Eve will bring the New Orleans Saints to town for week 16. With only 3 games remaining, the Browns have approximately a 1% chance to make the postseason. A win on Saturday will hardly increase those chances but will keep the Browns in the hunt.

The game will be an interesting one in which weather will play a factor. Frigid temperatures and high winds will likely affect special teams and the passing game performances for both teams. Will this be a low-scoring affair? Will the Browns ground a pound their way to a win?

This week, The Dawgs Table takes a look at the Browns victory over the Ravens, the Browns playoff chances, and looks ahead to the New Orleans Saints. Take a listen to this week's episode on the Dawgs By Nature Podcast Network.

