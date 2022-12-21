Browns, Saints injury report: Teller, Landry added with little improvement elsewhere

The injury report for the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints has not gotten better since yesterday. Instead, things have gotten worse overall.

With just one more practice, and the Saints flying out immediately following that practice, it could be bad news for a lot of big names that litter this injury report.

We will get more information after tomorrow’s practices and all the way up until inactive reports Saturday morning. Here are both team’s injury reports as Cleveland has their second practice and New Orleans gets on the field for the first time with changes noted in bold:

Browns Injury Report

David Bell - Toe - Limited

Joel Bitonio - Rest - Full

Jack Conklin - Rest - DNP (Practiced Tuesday)

(Practiced Tuesday) Wyatt Teller - Ankle - Limited

Nick Chubb - Foot - DNP

Jadeveon Clowney - Concussion - DNP

Amari Cooper - Rest/Hip - DNP

Myles Garrett - Illness - DNP

AJ Green - Toe - Full

John Johnson III - Thigh - DNP

Jordan Kunaszyk - Hamstring - Limited

David Njoku - Knee - Limited

Donovan Peoples-Jones - Rest - Full

Denzel Ward - Shoulder - Limited

Saints Estimated Injury Report

Marshon Lattimore - Abdomen - Limited

Jarvis Landry - Ankle - DNP

Marcus Maye - Shoulder - Limited

Chris Olave - Hamstring - DNP

Ryan Ramczyk - Rest - Limited

Adam Trautman - Ankle - Limited

Dwayne Washington - Illness - DNP

Pete Werner - Hamstring - DNP

PJ Williams - Knee - Limited

We will keep you up to date on all the injuries as the week goes on.