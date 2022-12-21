Browns, Saints injury report: Teller, Landry added with little improvement elsewhere

The injury report for the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints has not gotten better since yesterday. Instead, things have gotten worse overall.
With just one more practice, and the Saints flying out immediately following that practice, it could be bad news for a lot of big names that litter this injury report.
We will get more information after tomorrow’s practices and all the way up until inactive reports Saturday morning. Here are both team’s injury reports as Cleveland has their second practice and New Orleans gets on the field for the first time with changes noted in bold:
Browns Injury Report
- David Bell - Toe - Limited
- Joel Bitonio - Rest - Full
- Jack Conklin - Rest - DNP (Practiced Tuesday)
- Wyatt Teller - Ankle - Limited
- Nick Chubb - Foot - DNP
- Jadeveon Clowney - Concussion - DNP
- Amari Cooper - Rest/Hip - DNP
- Myles Garrett - Illness - DNP
- AJ Green - Toe - Full
- John Johnson III - Thigh - DNP
- Jordan Kunaszyk - Hamstring - Limited
- David Njoku - Knee - Limited
- Donovan Peoples-Jones - Rest - Full
- Denzel Ward - Shoulder - Limited
Saints Estimated Injury Report
- Marshon Lattimore - Abdomen - Limited
- Jarvis Landry - Ankle - DNP
- Marcus Maye - Shoulder - Limited
- Chris Olave - Hamstring - DNP
- Ryan Ramczyk - Rest - Limited
- Adam Trautman - Ankle - Limited
- Dwayne Washington - Illness - DNP
- Pete Werner - Hamstring - DNP
- PJ Williams - Knee - Limited
We will keep you up to date on all the injuries as the week goes on.
